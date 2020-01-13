With only two weeks to go before the 62nd annual Grammy awards, reggae/dancehall fans and industry players continue to speculate on who will win the 2020 Reggae Grammy?

Vying for the coveted title are Koffee with her EP RAPTURE, Julian Marley for AS I AM, THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS by Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics, Steel Pulse for MASS MANIPULATION, and Third World’s MORE WORK TO BE DONE executive produced by four-time Grammy winner Damian Marley.

Meanwhile, dancehall producer Stephen Di Genius has also secured another Grammy nod, for his production efforts on Burna Boy’s afro-fusion album ‘African Giant. The album which also features collaborations with Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, Serani, and a Blak Ryno sample, has been nominated in the Best World Music Album category.

The 62nd annual Grammy awards will be held on January 26, 2020.