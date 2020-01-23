Windies squad named for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Jamaica’s Stafanie Taylor will lead a strong West Indies squad named by Cricket West Indies for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Taylor will have Anisa Mohammed as her vice-captain for the tournament set to run from February 21 to March 8.

Experience all-rounder Deandra Dottin also returns to the squad following an 8 month absence for corrective surgery and rehabilitation.

The 15 member squad also includes Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Aaliyah Alleyne

The West Indies Women will play Pakistan in three warm-up matches in Brisbane ahead of the official start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The first group match of the tournament will be played against Thailand on February 22 in Perth, followed by Pakistan on February 26 in Canberra, England on March 1 in Sydney and the final group stage match against South Africa on March 3, also in Sydney.