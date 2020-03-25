World Athletics under 20 championships in Nairobi Kenya …..postponed

The World Athletics under 20 championships which was set for Nairobi Kenya between July 7 and-12 has been postponed.

World athletics along with the Kenyan government arrived at this decision due to the ongoing challenges posed by the spread of the novel Corona-virus

The organisers said they had to consider the health and well-being of athletes, officials and spectators in making this call.

They will now try to identify a mutually appropriate alternative date convenient for the government of Kenya and elite competitors to host the championships which they hope to announce in the coming weeks.