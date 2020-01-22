World champs New Zealand crush Sunshine Girls at Vitality Nations Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls suffered a crushing 71-45 loss after a less than impressive display today against world champions New Zealand in their second match at the Vitality Nations Cup in Birmingham.

The Silver Ferns after taking an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, went into the halftime break leading 32-22 and held a 51-31 advantage at the end of the third period.

They then outscored Jamaica 20-19 in the final quarter to extend their lead and pull away to win by 26 goals.

Jhanielle Fowler led the way for Jamaica converting 38 of her 40 attempts while Shanice Beckford went seven of eight.

Maia Wilson, named match MVP, made 42 of her 45 shots to lead New Zealand. She was supported by Te Paea Selby-Pickit (11 goals from 13 attempts) and Ameliaranne Ekenasio (18 goals from 22 attempts).

The second game of the double-header saw England notching a 58-53 win over South Africa.

The Sunshine Girls opened the competition on Sunday with a 59-54 win over South Africa and will face England on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London while New Zealand take on South Africa.

The gold medal match will be contested on Sunday following the third place decider.