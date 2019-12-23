World record holder Alia Atkinson named 2019 Swammy awards CAC female athlete of the year

Jamaica’s swimming world record holder Alia Atkinson has been named the 2019 Swammy awards CAC female athlete of the year for a fifth time

The Swammy awards was started by swim swam quarterly magazine that covers swimming globally.

It was another big year for Atkinson in the pool. After missing the 2017 world championships, Atkinson was the region’s highest-placing finisher at the 2019 world championships, taking fourth in the 50 breaststroke in Gwangju.

She also finished tied for 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 36th in the 50 fly at worlds.”

The 31-year old also won five individual races. In the international swimming league, where she was the region’s only female swimmer on a team, she finished 59th in overall MVP scoring on the season racing for iron.

Atkinson previously won the award in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and now 2019.

In 2017, the award went to Mexico’s Lilli Ibanez