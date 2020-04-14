Ziggy Marley renovates Jamaican basic school

Reggae singer Ziggy Marley through his U.R.G.E Foundation has sponsored a series of renovations for the year 2020, at the Chepstow Basic School in Chepstow, Portland.

Staying true to the meaning of the acronym U.R.G.E, ‘Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment’, Ziggy’s foundation has committed to a number of building projects for the school this year, inclusive of; new flooring, new lighting fixtures, new doorways, a new water filtration system, a new jungle gym, new shelving in classrooms, and new waterproof roofing supplies.

Since 2008, Ziggy Marley’s U.R.G.E Foundation has adopted the Chepstow Basic School and has been working closely with the school, through providing financial assistance for teacher salaries, hosting health fairs and dental clinics, and by building music rooms, playgrounds and donating instruments for classrooms.